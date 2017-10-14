Double honour for Cashel Blue as cheesemakers take home two titles at Tipperary Business Awards

Cashel Blue cheesemakers were the worthy recipients of two top awards at Friday evening's Tipperary Business Gala taking home the award for Best Food/ Agri-Business and Best Family Business for 2017.

Co director and head cheese maturer Sararh Furno was on hand to collect the award said the company was thrilled to recieve the acknowledgement on a local level.

It's really special, I know the team will be really thrilled," she said. "It's very much a local Tipperary team."

The company was highlighted as a true Tipperary success story, putting Cashel and the premier county on the map.