Watch: Tipperary Race Course wins 2017 Sport, Arts and Culture Award

Tipperary Race Course were announced as the winners of the 2017 Sport, Arts and Culture Award at a glittering ceremony at the Tipperary Business Awards on Friday night at the Clonmel Park Hotel.

Tipperary Race Course operations manager Robert Dunne said the the award is a culmination of several years hard work.

The venue has hosted multiple events so far this year including a battle of the bands, ladies day event and the hugely successful colour run which raised over €100,00 for local charities.

Also nominated in the category were Danny Ryan Music Shop, Tipperary Town and Bourke Sports, Borrisoleigh.