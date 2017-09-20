WATCH: Retired dairy farmer from Co Tipperary showcases his latest invention at National Ploughing Championships 2017

John O'Connor, a retired dairy farmer from Co Tipperary was showcasing his Solar Powered Meal & Nuts Dispenser at the Innovation Arena at this year's National Ploughing Championships this morning.

He said the dispenser was well received and while he was hoping the product would win an award, it wasn't to be.

"I'd be delighted with any publicity I can get," he chuckled.

