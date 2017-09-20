WATCH: Irish rugby star cooks up a storm with celebrity chef at Ploughing 2017

Jamie Heaslip and Rachel Alan whipped up pork meatballs with pasta in creamy sauce

Justin Kelly

Justin Kelly


Irish Rugby international Jamie Heaslip, who attended Newbridge College, joins Rachel Allen at the Jaguar/Land Rover tent.

The famous pair whipped up pork meatballs with pasta in creamy sauce. 

Jamie also discussed his own nutritional requirements and the diet of a top rugby player.

He also separately spoke about his injury and Irish Coach Joe Schmidt. See that video by clicking here