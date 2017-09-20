Watch: Paths at the National Ploughing Championships now being closed due to flooding

The rain does not seem to be easing off for day two of the ploughing

Michelle Hogan

Reporter:

The pathway outside the FBD  marquee at Row 11, Block 3 of the ploughing champioonships has been closed due to flooding.

While many people are choosing to walk straight through the flooding, security is trying to get people to use a detour. 

The rain does not seem to be easing off for day two of the ploughing as this video of more flooding shows. Click here to see it