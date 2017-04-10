Holy Trinity School in Fethard, Co. Tipperary use music to beat homelessness

Thanks to the staff, pupils, and parents of Holy Trinity Primary School, in Fethard, Co. Tipperary, for sending us in this fantastic song they performed to raise funds for local good causes.

Sara McGeachy sent us in this clip of the children performing a cover version of a song they recorded to raise awareness of homelessness & to raise money for two charities that help with this issue: the Alice Leahy Trust & Clonmel Soup Kitchen! "We're pretty proud of it and would love to see it shared," Sarah told the Tipperary Star.

You too can donate to the kitchen by contacting them at their Facebook page Clonmel Soup Kitchen.

The kitchen is open every Tuesday and Friday in the Blue Beret Cafe, Railway Station Clonmel. "Our Soup Kitchen is open for all, offering a warm cuppa, some fine food, and good company. Should you know someone who is in need then please direct them our way. Small steps can lead to great leaps."

The Alice Leahy Trust is a non-political, non-denominational voluntary body set up in 1975 as a private charitable trust to provide medical and related services for people who are homeless.

"Between 30 and 40 men and women call each morning, the majority of whom are sleeping out (age 18 to 85). We see new people daily and often have people calling who were housed - settled - and become homeless again. Washing facilities are available and each month we give out in excess of 500 outfits of clothing to people who are homeless as part of our total health service. Members of the public, Rotary and church groups donate the clothes and shoes," states their mission. (Call 01 454 3799).