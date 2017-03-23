Massive snowfall transforms Thurles, Co. Tipperary into Winter Wonderland

Tipperary experienced its greatest snowfall this year on Tuesday night, Wednesday morning this week, transforming many of the Premier County's landscapes into winter wonderlands.

From high in the Galtees, to the centre of Thurles, Co. Tipperary was snowbound for much of the day, a delight to schoolchildren given the day off, but a nightmare for commuters making their way to work in the early hours.

Special thanks to Paul Kennedy, for sending us in this video, showing the deep snowfall in Thurles at 4.50am on the morning of March 22nd. Nothing could stop this delivery man making his way through Liberty Square!