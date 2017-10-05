Vote Now: Will Borris-Ileigh upset Thurles Sarsfields in the county senior hurling final?

Thurles Sarsfields and Borris-Ileigh are meeting in the county senior hurling final for the first time since 1955 on Sunday - the Blues are chasing a fourth successive crown and 36th title in all. Can Borris-Ileigh upset the odds and win the Dan Breen Cup for the first time since 1986?

The final of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship takes place at Semple Stadium, Thurles (3.30pm) on Sunday, October 8th between Borris-Ileigh and defending champions Thurles Sarsfields. The senior final will be preceded by the Séamus Ó Riain Cup final between Roscrea and Toomevara at 1.15pm. On Saturday, October 7th Golden will host the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship final between Gortnahoe-Glengoole and St Mary's Clonmel (throw-in 4pm).

Meanwhile Saturday will also see both the county minor A and B hurling championship finals take place. On Saturday, October 7th Borrisokane and Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels will contest the final of the Tipperary Water County Minor B Hurling Championship at Dolla (1.30pm) while Templemore will host the final of the Tipperary Water County Minor A Hurling Championship between Moycarkey-Borris and Roscrea (3pm).

In all five county finals are scheduled to take place this weekend and the Tipperary County Board have unveiled a bumper weekend match pass priced at just €20 (€15 OAP/student) - for just €20 you can gain access to all five hurling deciders.

The weekend match pass is available to buy at all county championship venues on Saturday, October 7th or on any day from Lár na Páirce in Thurles - please call 0504 22702 or email reception.tipperary@gaa.ie.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.