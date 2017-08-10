Vote now: who will win the Tipperary senior hurling championship?

Round three of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship takes place this Saturday, August 12th - none of the Roinn I groups are settled just yet and a series of cracking contests are in store before the divisional championships swing back into action. Although there is a long to go to determine a county final winner this week at Tipp Star Sport we are asking which club you think will collect the Dan Breen Cup this year.

Thurles Sarsfields are, of course, the defending champions and hot favourites at 4/7 with a leading bookmaker to land a fourth successive county senior hurling title. And, the Blues are followed in the betting market by contenders like Drom & Inch (4/1), Loughmore-Castleiney (7/1), Clonoulty-Rossmore (12/1), Kiladangan (14/1), Killenaule (16/1), Nenagh Éire Óg (20/1), Kilruane MacDonagh's (22/1), Borris-Ileigh (33/1) and Upperchurch-Drombane (40/1).

