POLL: Do you think drink drivers should be named and shamed?

VOTE: Should drink drivers be named and shamed? Transport Minister Shane Ross has said he plans on introducing a 'naming and shaming' system for motorists disqualified for drink driving.

Minister Ross said the measure would "undoubtedly save lives" after describing 2016 as a “disastrous year” for road safety. A total of 187 people lost their lives on Irish roads last year, 13 of those in Tipperary.

Should drink drivers be named and shamed? Have your say.