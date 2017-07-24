POLL: Do you think drink drivers should be named and shamed?
VOTE: Should drink drivers be named and shamed? Transport Minister Shane Ross has said he plans on introducing a 'naming and shaming' system for motorists disqualified for drink driving.
Minister Ross said the measure would "undoubtedly save lives" after describing 2016 as a “disastrous year” for road safety. A total of 187 people lost their lives on Irish roads last year, 13 of those in Tipperary.
Should drink drivers be named and shamed?
