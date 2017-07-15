Vote: What is Tipperary's top tourist attraction?

The search is on to find Tipperary's top tourist attraction. From famous castles and historical landmarks to the stunning scenery and impressive hiking trails, the premier county has a treasure trove of things to do for visitors and locals alike.

Each year thousands of visitors flock to Tipperary to take in the history, savour the culture and enjoy some of the many festivals on offer throughout the county. In 2016 alone, Tipperary had 184,000 international visitors and 217,000 domestic visitors amounting to a tourism spend of €103m.

In March a new marketing campaign was launched by Tipperary Tourism aiming to promote the Premier County as one of the top three destinations in Ireland’s ‘Ancient East’.

Now the Tipperary Star is asking the people of Tipperary to vote for their favourite landmark and help spread the word about the top class visitor experiences on offer throughout the county.

So get voting and help spread the word that it's not such a long way to Tipperary after all!