POLL: What pub serves the best pint in Tipperary? Cast your vote now!

Tipperary Star Reporter

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

POLL: What pub serves the best pint in Tipperary?

Bannons Bar, Two Mile Borris

Brosnan's Bar, Cashel

Foley's Pub, Cashel

Bertie's Bar Dundrum

Hickey's Bar, Thurles

Figgerty's Pub, Nenagh

Louie's Pub, Nenagh

Dinny Leahy's Pub, Tipperary Town

Larry's Bar, Thurles

Bowe's Pub, Thurles

Brian Boru Bar, Cashel

The Temple Bar, Templetouhy

The Monks Bar, Thurles

The Arch Bar, Thurles

Norebrook Lounge, Clonakenny

Tom Dunne's Pub, Thurles

Colvilles Bar, Ballagh

O' Sullivans Pub, Killea Templemore

The search is on to find the home of the best pint in the county and the Tipperary Star is calling on the public to get voting in our online poll for their all time favourite.

A quick shout out last week on social media to nominate the deserving publican who pours the best pint had hundreds of nominations flow in to our office by email, twitter, Facebook and even a handwritten love note or two.

From there the tedious task of drawing up a shortlist of entries began to take place and now the Tipperary Star is once more opening the question to the public - where can the best pint in the county be found?

Remember every vote counts so make sure to share (and share again) on social media and get as much support behind your favourite local, pub, bar, saloon, tavern or watering hole as you can and make sure they can officially lay claim to the top honour. 

Can you pint us in the right direction? Happy voting!