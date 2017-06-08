POLL: What pub serves the best pint in Tipperary? Cast your vote now!

The search is on to find the home of the best pint in the county and the Tipperary Star is calling on the public to get voting in our online poll for their all time favourite.

A quick shout out last week on social media to nominate the deserving publican who pours the best pint had hundreds of nominations flow in to our office by email, twitter, Facebook and even a handwritten love note or two.

From there the tedious task of drawing up a shortlist of entries began to take place and now the Tipperary Star is once more opening the question to the public - where can the best pint in the county be found?

Remember every vote counts so make sure to share (and share again) on social media and get as much support behind your favourite local, pub, bar, saloon, tavern or watering hole as you can and make sure they can officially lay claim to the top honour.

Can you pint us in the right direction? Happy voting!