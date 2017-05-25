Poll: Where is Tipperary's best 99 cone? Vote now!
Grogan's Café and Ice Cream Parlour, Cashel
Hassetts Shop Killenaule
Butlers Centra Dundrum
Aherne's Service Station, Abbey Rd Thurles
Dwyer's Centra Stradavoher, Thurles
Fitzpatrick's Templemore
Mulrooneys Gala Shop, Roscrea
Hurleys Gala Borrisoleigh
Guilfoyles Templetouhy
Woodview Service Station Cahir
Easons Thurles
Ely Centra Cashel
Spar Express Turtulla
Costellos Gala Nenagh
Amber Station, Limerick Rd Tipperary Town
The Late Late Foodstore Clonmel
JKC Toymaster & Newsagent Nenagh
Mulrooneys, The Ragg
Ryan's Gala Express Templemore
The sun is out, the nominations are in and what a response its been!
Nominations flew in thick and fast over the last three days and now the Tipperary Star has compiled a shortlist of entries made up of votes from our Facebook page, emails and tweets.
You've nominated your favourites by the dozen and now its up to you once again to get voting and make sure your favourite shop, ice cream parlor or newsagent gets the top honour and can lay claim to having the best 99 cones in the county!
Pick your favourite in our poll below and then get sharing on social media!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on