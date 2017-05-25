Poll: Where is Tipperary's best 99 cone? Vote now!

Grogan's Café and Ice Cream Parlour, Cashel

Hassetts Shop Killenaule

Butlers Centra Dundrum

Aherne's Service Station, Abbey Rd Thurles

Dwyer's Centra Stradavoher, Thurles

Fitzpatrick's Templemore

Mulrooneys Gala Shop, Roscrea

Hurleys Gala Borrisoleigh

Guilfoyles Templetouhy

Woodview Service Station Cahir

Easons Thurles

Ely Centra Cashel

Spar Express Turtulla

Costellos Gala Nenagh

Amber Station, Limerick Rd Tipperary Town

The Late Late Foodstore Clonmel

JKC Toymaster & Newsagent Nenagh

Mulrooneys, The Ragg

Ryan's Gala Express Templemore

The sun is out, the nominations are in and what a response its been!

Nominations flew in thick and fast over the last three days and now the Tipperary Star has compiled a shortlist of entries made up of votes from our Facebook page, emails and tweets.

You've nominated your favourites by the dozen and now its up to you once again to get voting and make sure your favourite shop, ice cream parlor or newsagent gets the top honour and can lay claim to having the best 99 cones in the county!

Pick your favourite in our poll below and then get sharing on social media! 