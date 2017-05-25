Poll: Where is Tipperary's best 99 cone? Vote now!

The sun is out, the nominations are in and what a response its been!

Nominations flew in thick and fast over the last three days and now the Tipperary Star has compiled a shortlist of entries made up of votes from our Facebook page, emails and tweets.

You've nominated your favourites by the dozen and now its up to you once again to get voting and make sure your favourite shop, ice cream parlor or newsagent gets the top honour and can lay claim to having the best 99 cones in the county!

Pick your favourite in our poll below and then get sharing on social media!