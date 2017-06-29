VOTING LINES OPEN: Vote for Tipperary's best hairdresser

Tipperary Star Reporter

Tipperary Star Reporter

news@tipperarystar.ie

VOTE: Vote for Tipperary's best hairdresser

Valerie's Hair Studio Cashel

Strands Hair Salon Tipperary Town

A Cut Above, Ballingarry

Diva's Hair Studio Cashel

Mary Duffy Hair Thurles

Curl & Pout Nenagh

Claire's Hair Studio Dundrum

Ni Riain Hair Salon Thurles

Unique Hair Design Uhd Thurles

Radiance Hair Salon Roscrea

Hair by Millie, Cloughjordan

Q Salon Horse & Jockey

Peter Marks Clonmel

Halos Hair Salon, Sarsfield Street, Nenagh

Leona's Salon Roscrea

Gravity Hair, Clerihan Clonmel

Amy's Hair and Beauty Salon, Kickham Street, Nenagh

A Cut Above, Rosemary Street Roscrea

Studio#1, Thurles

The Parlour Sabrina O'Neill

Curl Up, Main Street, Cashel

Scissors Sisters, Templemore

Panache Hair Studio, Nenagh

Roisin's Hair Salon, Fethard

Boutique Salon, Thurles

Ni A's Hair & Beauty Salon, Templemore

Suits U Hair Studio, Cashel

Jades Hair Salon, Roscrea

Jenny Bridal Hair Jenny Mcully, Monard

Infinity Hair Salon, Cahir

Kink Hair Studio, Cashel

Hemera Salon, Clonmel

Serene Hair Salon, Borrisokane

KD Hair Design, Newport

Susies Salon, Cahir

Liberty Hair Styles, Liberty Sq Thurles

RL Hair, O'Connell St Clonmel

William Alexander Hair Design, Cashel

Hair Dynamics, Killenaule

The nominations are in, the votes have been counted and wow what a response it's been! The Tipperary Star has compiled a shortlist of salons, stylists and general hair magicians for a public vote to find the county's best hairdresser!

Nominations flew in thick and fast over the last week and those with the most nominations (counted from our FB, Twitter and email) have been compiled for a public vote.

Let's face it, once you find a hairdresser that just gets you it's a bond for life. The fact they know exactly what you're looking for when you ask for something "choppy changey" is a wondrous thing that can't be ignored. They can be our confidant and our most honest friend, transforming our appearance in the process.

So show them how much you care and get voting. And remember if you're not in, you can't win!