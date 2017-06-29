VOTING LINES OPEN: Vote for Tipperary's best hairdresser
Valerie's Hair Studio Cashel
Strands Hair Salon Tipperary Town
A Cut Above, Ballingarry
Diva's Hair Studio Cashel
Mary Duffy Hair Thurles
Curl & Pout Nenagh
Claire's Hair Studio Dundrum
Ni Riain Hair Salon Thurles
Unique Hair Design Uhd Thurles
Radiance Hair Salon Roscrea
Hair by Millie, Cloughjordan
Q Salon Horse & Jockey
Peter Marks Clonmel
Halos Hair Salon, Sarsfield Street, Nenagh
Leona's Salon Roscrea
Gravity Hair, Clerihan Clonmel
Amy's Hair and Beauty Salon, Kickham Street, Nenagh
A Cut Above, Rosemary Street Roscrea
Studio#1, Thurles
The Parlour Sabrina O'Neill
Curl Up, Main Street, Cashel
Scissors Sisters, Templemore
Panache Hair Studio, Nenagh
Roisin's Hair Salon, Fethard
Boutique Salon, Thurles
Ni A's Hair & Beauty Salon, Templemore
Suits U Hair Studio, Cashel
Jades Hair Salon, Roscrea
Jenny Bridal Hair Jenny Mcully, Monard
Infinity Hair Salon, Cahir
Kink Hair Studio, Cashel
Hemera Salon, Clonmel
Serene Hair Salon, Borrisokane
KD Hair Design, Newport
Susies Salon, Cahir
Liberty Hair Styles, Liberty Sq Thurles
RL Hair, O'Connell St Clonmel
William Alexander Hair Design, Cashel
Hair Dynamics, Killenaule
The nominations are in, the votes have been counted and wow what a response it's been! The Tipperary Star has compiled a shortlist of salons, stylists and general hair magicians for a public vote to find the county's best hairdresser!
Nominations flew in thick and fast over the last week and those with the most nominations (counted from our FB, Twitter and email) have been compiled for a public vote.
Let's face it, once you find a hairdresser that just gets you it's a bond for life. The fact they know exactly what you're looking for when you ask for something "choppy changey" is a wondrous thing that can't be ignored. They can be our confidant and our most honest friend, transforming our appearance in the process.
So show them how much you care and get voting. And remember if you're not in, you can't win!
