The National Psoriasis Meet-Up aims to provide an opportunity for you to meet other people with psoriasis, inspire and empower anyone living with or caring for those with psoriasis. Word Psoriasis Day takes place on 29th October this year.

This free event is taking place on Saturday, 21st October in the Tower Hotel, Waterford. The event will run from 10am to 2pm and there is a complimentary lunch.

Let us know you’re coming! Register asap at www.irishskin.ie

The following list of people will speak at the event:

Caroline Irwin, founding member of the Irish Skin Foundation (ISF) and founder of the Psoriasis Association of Ireland (now part of the ISF)

Dr Michael O’ Connell, Consultant Dermatologist, University Hospital Waterford

Mary Dunphy, Dermatology Clinical Nurse Specialist, University Hospital Waterford

Dr Jennifer Wilson O’Raghallaigh, Principal Clinical Psychologist at Beaumont Hospital

Grace Kelly, advocate for people with psoriasis

La Roche-Posay’s, Camouflage Make-Up with Training and Education Manager Janette Ryan

Helen Walsh, Health & Wellness and how to achieve realistic goals

Financial advisor Andrew McCann, author of “Know your rights” will be on hand to answer questions about your entitlements.

As you can imagine this time of year (colder weather, heating on, children back at school and wearing heavier clothes) all contribute to flairing skin for those with or caring for someone with psoriasis. Psoriasis is a chronic, systemic, inflammatory skin disorder in which there is an increase in the rate at which skin cells are produced and shed from the skin. It is not a contagious condition. Stress can trigger the condition and make it worse. A family history is one of the most significant risk factors. Having one parent with psoriasis increases your risk of getting the disease, and having two parents with psoriasis increases your risk even more.

For more information about the event, World Psoriasis Day or Psoriasis in general please see www.irishskin.ie