Club President Breda Murphy presenting her Prize to joint winners: Cait Gannon and Joe Gleeson at a function in the Community Centre recently to mark the end of the Bridge season and the summer break.

Results of the competition:

1st: Joint Winners, Cait Gannon and Joey Gleeson. 3rd: Breda Murphy. 4th : Mary Moroney. 5th: Ann O Donnell. 6th: Sadie Tynan. 7th: Mary Fielding. 8th: Margaret Hassey.