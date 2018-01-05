Comic book artists event at The Source

Join comic book artists Sarah Bowie, Alan Dunne, Debbie Jenkinson and Alé Mercado for an afternoon of live readings of some of their amazing stories at the Source Arts Centre on Saturday 13 January.

This free event runs from 2-5pm is in conjunction with the ' 1985' exhibition which runs at The Source until January 20.

'1985' is a graphic novel drama set in rural Ireland not that long ago; artist and illustrator Alé Mercado does his personal interpretation of Federico García Lorca’s classic The House of Bernarda Alba .Relocating the story to Ireland, we see a family in crisis following the death of their father as each struggles to come to terms with their own place at home and in their community.

The full novel will be displayed on the walls of the Gallery.