What's on: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Tipperary Pantomime Society present Sleeping Beauty

Tipperary Pantomime Society present Sleeping Beauty from 17 to 20 January. Tickets for Sleeping Beauty are on sale from 2 January from the Excel by calling 062 80520.

Dancing Diary

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, the 14th of January, to ‘THE MOYNIHAN BROTHERS’. Enjoy a great nights music and dancing from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. Admission is €9.

The Three Amigos at the Dome

Catch the Three Amigos at the Dome in Semple Stadium on January 4th, 2018. Tickets on sale now from Lar na Pairce Thurles. Tel: 0504 22702 and Ticketmaster.ie

The Matchmaker

John B. Keane's 'The Matchmaker' makes a welcome visit to Halla na Feile Cashel on Thursday 18th January, 2018. Tickets priced €23 from Grogan's Ice Cream parlour on 062 63731. Doors 7.30pm.

Keith Barry for Clonmel

Keith Barry brings his brand new show 'Magic Roadhouse' to the Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday 12 January, 2018. Tickets cost €30 and are available from the Hotel Reception 052 6188700 and Ticketmaster.ie. Doors open 7.30pm.

Sean Keane in Nenagh

Due to popular demand Sean Keane returns to Nenagh Arts Centre on Saturday 27th January, 2018. Show at 8pm. Tickets €25.00 (plus €1 Booking Fee)

Dolly West's Kitchen

The Forge players BallyGlass present Dolly West’s Kitchen this January at Tipperary Excel. From January 25th to January 27th 2018. Tickets from The Excel.

Jimmy Buckley at Racket Hall

Dance the night away at the Racket Hall, Roscrea on Saturday 6th January. Music by Jimmy Buckley & Band. Doors open at 9pm

Barry Kirwan plays Roscrea

Barry Kirwan plays the Racket Hall Hotel, Roscrea on Saturday 13th January. Doors open at 9pm

Jake Carter lines up Tipp show

Jake Carter plays the Racket Hall Roscrea on Saturday 27th January 2018. Doors Open at 7.30 Showtime: 8pm. All Ages. Tickets €18 plus Booking Fee.

The Fureys play Nenagh

As part of their 40th Anniversary tour, Irish Legends, the Fureys perform at Nenagh Arts Centre for a great night of music, songs and stories. Hear them sing their timeless classics including ‘I will love you’, ‘When you were sweet 16’, ‘The Green fields of France’, ‘The old man’, ‘Red rose café’, ‘From Clare to here’, ‘Her father didn’t like me anyway’, ‘Leaving Nancy’, ‘Steal away’ etc plus songs from their new CD ‘The Times they are a changing’. On- Friday 16th February at 8pm. Tickets €25 (plus €1 Booking Fee)

Bosco's Garden with Hansel & Gretel

Bosco’s garden is coming to Nenagh Arts Centre with the story of Hansel and Gretel and a story all about Bosco and his friends. Exciting theatre for children and adults alike. Not to be missed! Suitable for Ages 2-8 years. On Sunday 11th February at 3pm. Tickets €10 (plus €1 Booking Fee)

Aslan frontman plays intimate show in Cashel

Christy Dignam and Joe Jewell, Aslan’s lead guitarist and songwriter bring their very special and intimate acoustic show to Brú Ború Theatre Cashel for one special night on Saturday 24th March. This show features many of Aslan’s best-known songs plus some classic covers and new material. Early booking advisable. Tickets €25. Unreserved seating