Fethard’s JW Productions get set for their West End debut

The sell-out musical variety show London Calling by Fethard’s JW Productions hits the west end this week for one night only after packing out theatres across Tipperary in 2017.

Starring some of Ireland's best up and coming musical theatre performers, this show is bound to impress. From belting numbers such as 'Memory' from Cats to 42nd street, London Calling will take its audience on a rollercoaster, whirlwind adventure through everyone’s favourite musicals.

Speaking ahead of their Covent Garden debut, JW Productions said: “We would like to thank all the family members who have taken so much time to ensure that everything has run smoothly and of course to everyone who came and supported us along the way.”

Pic: Holly-Jean Williamson

Making up the talented cast is Holly-Jean Williamson, Stefan J. Doyle, Lauren Thornton, Leah Cullinan, Matilda Magner, Imogen Magner, Grace Egan, Rachel Lambe, Sophie Lambe, Caitlin Fanning, Jack Mulcahy, Aimée Shine, Mia-Rose O’SulIivan, Hannah Mulcahy, Aoife Kennedy, Irina Chan, Mark Fitzgerald, Aoife Costelloe.

The production also welcomes guest performers, including Dundalk based actor Tom Doonan and Meath’s Kevin Hartnett who has starred in many musicals in his native county.

Audience members are also in for a special treat as the show will feature performances of new songs from JW’s world premiere of a brand new musical, written by JWs own Stefan J. Doyle, in 2018.

