Cashel Pantomime Society present Cinderella in Halla na Feile

Cashel Pantomime Society present the hilarious Cinderella in Halla na Feile, Cashel Wednesday 10th January - Sunday 14th January.

Poor Cinderella lives with her Step Mother and her two ugly sisters who are really mean to her! All she wants is to have a normal life and find love. Will she find her Prince Charming? Join a delightful cast including the Fairy Godmother Esmeralda, ugly sisters Salmonella and Influenza, the 'Baroness Stoney Broke' Cinderella’s Wicked Stepmother and Queen Bridget and King Eamon who eagerly want to marry off their son Prince Charming.

Production opens on Wednesday 10th January at 8pm, Thursday 11th at 8pm, Saturday 13th Matinee at 2pm, Sunday 14th Matinee at 2pm and Sunday night show at 8pm. This production, featuring an all star cast of local faces, is sure to delight young and old alike so be sure and book tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. Tickets are available from Rossa Pottery, Main St. Cashel. Call 062 65899.