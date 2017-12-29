Niamh Lynn performs tribute to ladies of country music in Cashel

Tom Hartnett Promotions presents Niamh Lynn performing 'A Tribute To The Classic Ladies of Country Music' at the Brú Ború Cultural Centre Cashel on Saturday, February 3.

Featuring the songs of Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, Billy Jo Spears and Loretta Lynn Niamh will be accompanied by a full live band on the night.

Niamh Lynn plays the Brú Ború Cashel on Saturday, February 3 at 8pm. Tickets €20. Call 062 61122 for more information. Unreserved seating on the night. No drinks allowed in the theatre.