The Three Amigos headline The Dome

After taking the live country music circuit by storm during the months of January and February 2017 The Three Amigos have now announced details of their winter/ spring tour 2018.

Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizell and Patrick Feeney have played a major part in the transformation of country music in Ireland. All three enjoy hugely successful solo careers and when they come together for this unique performance the chemistry and the magic generated on stage is truly very special.

The show continues to enthrall audiences with a perfect mix of music, song and comedy. Indeed their comedy sketch has become an integral part of the live shows and the mix of country hits from both sides of the Atlantic and some great rock n roll standards makes The Three Amigos repertoire very special.

This Tour will include special Tributes to the late Don Williams and Glen Campbell. The boys have confirmed that the tour will take in venues across Ireland including The Helix Dublin, The Millennium Forum in Derry City and University Concert Hall Limerick.

The Three Amigos play The Dome Thurles on January 4th, 2018. Tickets €33.20 from Ticketmaster.ie