What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Fran and Muriel for Ballingarry concert
Brendan Grace comes to Cahir
Brendan Grace brings his show 'It's a funny old world' at Cahir House Hotel on Saturday 30 December. Tickets €30 from the hotel on 0527443000 and Ticketmaster.ie
The Three Amigos at the Dome
Catch the Three Amigos at the Dome in Semple Stadium on January 4th, 2018. Tickets on sale now from Lar na Pairce Thurles. Tel: 0504 22702 and Ticketmaster.ie
The Matchmaker
John B. Keane's 'The Matchmaker' makes a welcome visit to Halla na Feile Cashel on Thursday 18th January, 2018. Tickets priced €23 from Grogan's Ice Cream parlour on 062 63731. Doors 7.30pm.
Keith Barry for Clonmel
Keith Barry brings his brand new show 'Magic Roadhouse' to the Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday 12 January, 2018. Tickets cost €30 and are available from the Hotel Reception 052 6188700 and Ticketmaster.ie. Doors open 7.30pm.
High Kings play Clonmel Park Hotel
The High Kings play the Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday 6th April, 2018. Tickets €27.50 from hotel reception and Ticketmaster.ie
Fran Curry & Muriel O'Connor play the Ballingarry Community Centre on Saturday 23rd December. Dancing 9.30pm until late. Tickets €10 in aid of Community Centre. Refreshments served on the night. Tickets will be available at the door. You are asked to support this Special Christmas Dance as the proceeds will be used to continue upgrading facilities in the Centre.
Upperchurch Drombane Tea Dance
On St. Stephen's night Music by Catriona O'Sullivan from 9pm to 12. Free Raffle on the night. All are Welcome.
Neil Delamere at the Source
Comedian Neil Delamere plays the Source Arts Centre on Thursday 28 December at 8pm. Tickets €22/ 20.
Sean Keane in Nenagh
Due to popular demand Sean Keane returns to Nenagh Arts Centre on Saturday 27th January, 2018. Show at 8pm. Tickets €25.00 (plus €1 Booking Fee)
One Man Shoe
One Man Shoe, is a delightful, dynamic and uplifting show for children and families performed byJango Starr. When the headline act fails to show up, Jango, a bumbling theatre caretaker, is suddenly thrust into the limelight and embarks on a hilarious journey of highly crafted and heart-felt silent comedy, as he magically finds his way to realise his dream of transforming into a star! Sunday 28th January, 3pm, Tickets €8 / €26. Family of 4
