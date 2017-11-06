Nenagh Arts Centre presents 'The Founder'

THE FOUNDER features the true story of how Ray Kroc, a struggling salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California.

Kroc was impressed by the brothers' speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. Writer Robert Siegel (The Wrestler) details how Kroc maneuvered himself into a position to be able to pull the company from the brothers and create a billion-dollar empire.

The film stars Michael Keaton as Ray Kroc, Laura Dern as Ray Kroc's first wife Ethel; John Carroll Lynch as Mac McDonald and Nick Offerman as Dick McDonald.

The Founder on Wednesday 22nd November at 8pm. Tickets €5 (at the Box Office on the Night).