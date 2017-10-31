Lecture series explores how to make a career as a full time writer

Leading author Mia Gallagher will lead the latest Writers Café lecture series at the Source Arts Centre Thurles to discuss how to manage a career as a full time writer.

Alongside writing Mia Gallagher has also acted, directed, taught drama and creative writing as well as working as a mentor and literary editor and has been a writer in residence on numerous occasions.

The prize-winning fiction author, most recently of ‘Beautiful Pictures of the Lost Homeland’ will discuss what’s involved in carving out a career as a writer including possible earning activities as well as tax, pensions, and artists exemption.

The workshop takes place on Saturday 11 November at 11am at the Source Arts Centre, Thurles.

Admittance is free but advance booking is essential at www.wordsireland.ie or contact the box office 0504 90204