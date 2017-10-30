December deadline for Tipperary Festivals and Events Grants Scheme

Applications have opened for a new competitive funding scheme for festivals or events taking place in Tipperary in 2018.

The 2018 Tipperary Festivals and Events Grant is a new competitive funding scheme open to community, cultural, sporting, heritage, tourism and arts groups that support social engagement in the county.

To assist groups who wish to apply for funding information workshops in will take place on Monday 13 November in the Civic Offices Nenagh and on Tuesday 14 November in the Clonmel Civic Offices at 7pm. Interested parties are advised to confirm attendance at the workshops by emailing festivals@tipperarycoco.ie

Closing date for applications is December 6 at 12 noon.