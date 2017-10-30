Nenagh Players present hilarious comedy 'Noises Off'

The Nenagh Players will present the hilarious comedy 'Noises Off', written by English Playwright Michael Frayn and directed by Kevin Walshe, in the Nenagh Arts Centre from Wednesday 15 to Sunday 19 November at 8pm.

There is a Gala Night on Wednesday 15 November to raise funds for the very worthy cause Nenagh Special Summer Camp, with a Wine and Cheese reception in Rocky's bar at 7pm. Tickets for the gala night can be purchased from members of the Nenagh Players and Special Summer Camp Committees.

Noises Off, considered to be one of the greatest farces ever written, takes a fond look at the follies of theatre folk, whose susceptibility to out-of-control egos, memory loss, and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high-risk adventure. This play-within-a-play captures a touring theatre troupe’s production of Nothing On in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run.

Frayn gives us a window into the inner workings of theatre behind the scenes, progressing from fluffed lines and missed cues in the dress rehearsal to mounting friction between cast members in the final performance. Brimming with slapstick comedy, Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and -- of course -- flying sardines!

Director Kevin Walshe has gathered a very enthusiastic and talented cast including himself! Other cast members are Irene O'Meara, Kevin Whelan, Lisa McGeeney, Heather Broad, Noel Stanley, Joanne Ryan Purcell, William Casey Boyle and Kevin Prout.

Don't miss out on what promises to be a wonderful night's entertainment, with laughs aplenty!