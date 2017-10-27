What's On: Tipperary Gig Guide

Mick Flannery plays Bru Boru

Multi award winning singer songwriter Mick Flannery plays the Bru Boru, Cashel on Saturday 25th November at 8pm. Tickets €25. For tickets call the Box Office on 062 61122.

Jack L

Singer songwriter Jack L plays the Racket Hall, Roscrea on Friday November 10 at 8pm. Tickets €25. For tickets call 0505 21748 or email info@rackethall.ie for more information.

Tommy Fleming in concert

Tommy Fleming Concert on Sunday the 12th November in aid of St Mary's Primary School, Dunkerrin. Tickets on sale now in Byrne's Shop Dunkerrin or on line at www.tommyfleming.com. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Social Dancing

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night 29th October. Dancing to ‘Declan Aungier’ is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. A great night of music and dancing is guaranteed.

Neil Delamare adds Christmas date for new show

Top comedian Neil Delamare returns to Thurles this December with his brand new show Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Pensioner on December 28 at the Source Arts Centre, Thurles. Laugh out loud from start to finish, this show promises to be a night not to be missed. Tickets €22/ 20 concession available now from the Box Office on 0504 90204.

Slocan Ramblers add Clonmel date

Canada's top bluegrass band The Slocan Ramblers make a welcome visit to Raheen House Hotel on Thursday 26th October as part of the Clonmel World Music series. Doors for the gig will open at 8.00pm, and The Slocan Ramblers will take to the stage at 9pm prompt. Tickets for this great gig are on sale now, and are available in Marian's Bookshop. O’Connell St. Clonmel , or from Gerry Lawless on 086 3389619.



Count Jackula’s Magic Show

In this fun magic and juggling show for the whole family, join Jackula on a spooktacular quest to step out of his older brother's shadow and become the world’s most magical vampire. On Thursday 2 November at 2pm at the Source Arts Centre, Thurles. Recommended for children aged 4 to 12 years. Tickets cost €€7/18 group of three.



Catch 'The Nuala's' in Roscrea

The Nuala's play the Racket Hall Roscrea on Saturday 4th November at 8pm. Tickets €22 available from 0505 21748.

Charley's Aunt

Thurles Drama Group presents an old fashioned farce that has entertained for decades and should not be missed. From Monday 20 November to Saturday 25 November at the Source Arts Centre, Thurles. Tickets from 0504 90204.

Mick Hanly and Donal Lunny play Nenagh Arts Centre

Mick Hanly and Donal Lunny are taking to the road this November and will be stopping by the Nenagh Arts Centre on Saturday 11th November at 8pm. Tickets €20/€18 (plus €1 Booking Fee)