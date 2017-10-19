What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Mick Flannery plays Bru Boru

Multi award winning singer songwriter Mick Flannery plays the Bru Boru, Cashel on Saturday 25th November at 8pm. Tickets €25. For tickets call the Box Office on 062 61122.

Comhaltas Tour of Ireland hits Cashel

Macalla Na hÉireann presents Comhaltas Concert Tour of Ireland 2017 in the Brú Ború Cultural Centre on Friday 20th October at 8pm. The annual tour showcases the best of traditional talent drawn from all four Provinces of Ireland. Each year the tour assembles a variety of established artists and up-and-coming young talent. Ciara Horan and Leoan Bowe are members of the Brú Ború performance group and we look forward to welcoming them and fellow Tipperary man Cillian De Róiste to Brú Ború for this special night. To book tickets call the Brú Ború on 062 61122. Tickets €15. Unreserved seating on the night

Hall of Fame concert with Paddy O’ Brien, Mick Flavin and John Hogan

A Very Special Concert will take place on Wednesday 25th October Titled " The Hall of Fame Concert " this night of Music and Song will feature Three of Ireland's best loved Country Music Entertainers, Mick Flavin, Paddy O' Brien and John Hogan . Each of these gentlemen began performing professionally in 1987 and this Concert will celebrate 30 Years in Country Music. On the night we can expect to hear all the songs that have made Mick, Paddy and John become household names . Each of the boys will perform individually during the Concert and at the end of the show, all three will sing a few songs together and tell a few stories of their life on the road for 30 years .

Calling all dancers!

Workshop on Sat 28th October in Clonmel with Chryssie Whitehead Broadway star of stage and TV's "Greys Anatomy" Book now only four spaces left. Text Holly 0872345760 or Ring/Text Anne 0860834208 two hour workshop.

Film: Jackie

After her husband's assassination, Jackie Kennedy’s (Natalie Portman) world is completely shattered. Traumatized and reeling with grief, over the course of the next week she must confront the unimaginable: consoling their two young children, vacating the home she painstakingly restored, and planning her husband's funeral. Jackie quickly realizes that the next seven days will determine how history will define her husband's legacy. At Nenagh Art's Centre on Wednesday 18th October at 8pm. Admission is free.

Jack L

Singer songwriter Jack L plays the Racket Hall, Roscrea on Friday November 10 at 8pm. Tickets €25. For tickets call 0505 21748 or email info@rackethall.ie for more information.

No Stairway to Heaven

Ireland's finest Led Zeppelin tribute act ‘No Stairway to Heaven’ play the Source Arts Centre, Thurles on Saturday 28th October at 9pm. Fronted by Galway songwriter, Steven Sharpe, joined by Shane O'Malley on bass and keys, Ronan O'Malley on guitar and Bill Dunne on drums. Tickets €12/ 15.