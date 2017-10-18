Call out for Christmas super fans from Tipperary to take part in new RTE show

A new TV show all about Christmas super fans is looking for Tipperary people to take part.

RTE has appealed for Tipperary people to take a part in a programme about what brings meaning and wonder to Christmas for them. Is Christmas all about the presents, the food and family time for you? Or is it about giving rather than receiving, and celebrating the coming of baby Jesus - rather than Santa Claus?

So if you’re planning something amazing in the lead up to Christmas, have an interesting story to tell about your Christmas, or perhaps you might even dread it - RTE want to hear your story!

Please contact wyb@rte.ie to explain why you - or someone you know - should be on this programme. Remember to include your phone number and contact details.