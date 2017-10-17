Source Film Club presents La La Land

Oscar-winning musical La La Land will be screened as part of the Source Film season this October so if you didn’t see it first time around now’s your chance to catch it again on the big screen.

Spirited Mia (Emma Stone) is an aspiring actress and playwright who auditions for roles in between shifts working in a café while charming and soft-spoken Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) is a jazz pianist scraping a living playing numbers in nightclubs while dreaming of opening his own club one day. They soon find that trying to make it in Hollywood can be a tough business, strewn with one disappointment after another but they eventually find a connection with each other.

However, as their relationship deepens they must decide how best to reconcile their ambitions with a possible future together.

Featuring delightful tunes and some wonderful dance numbers, in particular a memorable sequence set overlooking Los Angeles against a beautiful sunrise, writer/director Damien Chazelle (Whiplash) has captured the spirit of classic Hollywood musicals and brought it bang up to date for a new generation of film-goers.

La La Land will be screened in the Source Arts Centre in Thurles on Wednesday, 18th October at 8pm. Tickets: €9/ 5. For more information contact the box office on 0504 90204 or visit www.thesourceartscentre.ie