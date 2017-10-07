Proposals sought for 2018 Terryglass Arts Festival

Terryglass Arts Festival is seeking exciting proposals from artists and creative practitioners for its twentieth festival (August 2018) across all disciplines (e.g. circus, dance, film, literature, music, theatre, visual arts, collaborative or participatory arts practice).

We are looking for inspirational ideas, big or small, for existing work, work in development or new work. They could be performances, participatory experiences, workshops, exhibitions, outreach opportunities, residencies, guided tours, installations, work indoors and outside and much more!

We are particularly interested in artists or companies who can work creatively on a medium to long-term basis in engaging the local community and/or teenagers and young people.

Proposals should, ideally, respond to our four artistic priorities outlined below

• To work with established and emerging artists and cultural partners from the region, offering opportunities for showcasing high quality arts programmes.

• To creatively celebrate the remarkable rich heritage and history of Terryglass, working in partnership with both artists and historians.

• To draw connections and attention to Terryglass’s strong links to water, being on the edge of Lough Derg and the stories and myths that arise from the lake.

• To make Terryglass into a living work of art during the festival, as one of Ireland’s most beautiful and friendliest villages (All Ireland Best Kept Village 2016), offering culturally memorable experiences for festival-goers for all ages.

Terryglass Arts Festival is an annual multi-disciplinary arts festival taking place in mid-August in the village of Terryglass and on the banks of Lough Derg.

To apply/ make an expression of interest please email the following to Siobhán O’Malley, Programme Advisor, Terryglass Arts Festival at programmingterryglassarts@gmail.com by 5pm, Monday 9 October:

· A short biog (200 words maximum) plus CV

· A short proposal outlining what you want to do, why you want to do it, target audience/participants and how it fits with our artistic policy (500 words maximum)

· A draft budget/fee range for the proposed activity