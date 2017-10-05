Cloughjordan Cineclub presents 'Personal Shopper'
Personal Shpper starring Kirsten Stewart screens at Cloughjordan Cineclub on October 15
Cloughjordan Cineclub presents 'Personal Shopper' on Sunday 15th October at 8pm in the Thomas McDonagh Heritage Centre Cloughjordan.
Personal Shopper stars Kirsten Stewart as a 27 year old American woman in Paris who refuses to leave the city until she makes contact with her twin brother who passed away several months earlier from a congenital heart disorder that she also has. The siblings had made a pact that whoever died first would give the other a sign from the beyond
Suddenly her life becomes more complicated when a mysterious person contacts her via text message.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on