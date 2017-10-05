Cloughjordan Cineclub presents 'Personal Shopper' on Sunday 15th October at 8pm in the Thomas McDonagh Heritage Centre Cloughjordan.

Personal Shopper stars Kirsten Stewart as a 27 year old American woman in Paris who refuses to leave the city until she makes contact with her twin brother who passed away several months earlier from a congenital heart disorder that she also has. The siblings had made a pact that whoever died first would give the other a sign from the beyond

Suddenly her life becomes more complicated when a mysterious person contacts her via text message.