What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Fashion show at Bru Boru

Cashel Lions Club will hold their annual fashion show on Friday, October 6th at Brú Ború, commencing with a wine and cheese reception at 7pm. The following shops will show their fashions: Lady Lorna Designer Emporium, Kilkenny, Kinane’s Communion, Mr. Mister Communion & Uptown Girl, Cashel, Bronagh Marron Designs, Carrickmacross, Second Chance, Cashel Social Services, Heidi Higgins, Portlaoise, Fran and Jane & In The Wardrobe, Clonmel, Klassy Lady & Klassy Lady Hats, Cahir, Lár na Páirce & Carraig Donn, Thurles. Tickets cost €20.

Art Exhibition

An exhibition of paintings by Peter Pooley opens on Friday 6th October at 8pm in the Quay Arts Gallery. The exhibition titled “Treading Water Making Waves” runs until October 19th. Gallery open from Tuesday to Sunday from 12 – 5pm.

Cappawhite Drama Group

Rehearsals are in progress for this years's production of "The Hostage" by Brendan Behan - a play set in 1960's Dublin. The play will be staged in Cappawhite Resource Centre on Thursday 9th, Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th November.

Stars in Their Eyes

Preparations are well underway for Stars in Their Eyes. It will be held on Friday, 20th October in Halla na Feile and promises to be a great night’s entertainment. The Acts have commenced being announced via the Boherlahan Dualla GAA Facebook page. Tickets are also now on sale and it is advised to get tickets early due to the event being an indoor event etc. Our 15 acts have been rehearsing hard and are now ready to be transformed into their ‘Stars’. Tickets are available from Friary Pharmacy, Cashel and O’Dwyers Pharmacy, Main St, Cashel, or committee members.

Fundraiser for Milford Hospice

A fundraising social dance for the Milford Hospice Care Centre in Castletroy, Limerick will be held in the Moyle Rovers sports centre, Monroe, Clonmel on Saturday night, October 7th. Music will be played by highly-rated newcomer Liam Mannering and Maria Dance Band, and dancing will be from 9pm-midnight. Tickets cost €10 and refreshments will be served. For more information contact John Kearney on 085-8870305.

Creative Writing Workshop with Margaret Galvin in Clonmel Library

Cahir native and writer Margaret Galvin will facilitate a writing workshop over three sessions in Clonmel Library. Light refreshments will be provided.Dates

Saturday 14th October 2- 4pm

Saturday 21st October 2- 4pm

Saturday 28th October 2- 4pm

Mick Flannery plays Cashel

Singer songwriter Mick Flannery plays Boru Bru Cashel on November 25th at 8pm. Tickets €25 on sale from Cashel Post Office.

A Man called Ove

The Source Film Club returns with the Swedish black comedy A Man called Ove on Wednesday October 4th at 8pm. Tickets: €9/ €5.

Extra shows added for Fr Barry play

Cashel Arts Festival production of Fr Barry & The Workhouse Master has added extra dates at Cashel Courthouse this Thursday 5th October and Friday 6th October at 8.30pm followed by conviviality’s in Bailey's Hotel.

This moving play is about a Cashel priest who became a workhouse pauper. It lasts 70 minutes no interval. Seating limited. Booking line 087 4135228

The Morning after the Life Before

Gúna Nua presents the internationally acclaimed and multi award winning The Morning After The Life Before at Nenagh Arts Centre on Thursday 5th October. The Morning After The Life Before is performed by Ann Blake and Lucia Smyth and directed by Paul Meade and presents a lighthearted, playful telling of Ann Blake's true story in Ireland before and after the referendum on Marriage Equality in 2015. Don't miss out: Thursday 5th October at 8pm. Tickets €16 / €12.50

Tommy Fleming in Concert

Clonoulty N.S. are delighted to announce their Tommy Fleming Christmas Concert in St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty on Wednesday, 6th December. Tickets are €30 each and are sold in Clonoulty P.O., Rossmore P.O., Carmel's Shop, Clonoulty and T.J. Ryan's, Family Butcher, Dundrum. Patrons are advised to buy their tickets early to avoid disappointment.