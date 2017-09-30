Tipp entries sought for €5,000 Teen Classical Music Awards

Tipp teens seeking a financial boost to their musical career can now tune up to enter the 2017 Top Security Frank Maher Classical Music Awards. There’s a €5,000 first prize to be won as Ireland’s largest classical music competition for secondary schools is once again looking to recognise and reward some of the country’s most talented teens.

Open to sixth year music students of string, woodwind, brass and piano, the closing date for entries is Thursday 12th October 2017. Seven finalists will be selected by an independent board of adjudicators to attend the competition night on Friday 10th November 2017 at the Royal College of Physicians in Dublin to perform in front of an invited audience. The winner receives a bursary of €5,000 to further their musical career while the remaining finalists each receive €250.

Emmet O’Rafferty, chairman of Top Security Group, established the Awards in 2001 to honour the memory of his late teacher Frank Maher.

Past winners have received national and international recognition for their achievement and used their prize money as a springboard towards a professional career by funding their studies at some of the world’s most renowned music colleges and institutions.

"Winning the Frank Maher Award in 2009 was a great honour and privilege. I am incredibly grateful to have had that financial support at such a crucial stage in my career. It is a fantastic opportunity for sixth-year students and I would encourage all aspiring professional musicians to enter it," explained 2009 winner Maire Carroll, now an award-winning international concert pianist, at the award launch.

Full details on how to apply on www.topsecurity.ie.