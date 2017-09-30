Dromineer festival launches with poetry evening

Internationally acclaimed poets Martina Evans, Martin Malone and Geraldine Mitchell will launch this year's Dromineer Literary Festival with a poetry reading in Nenagh Arts Centre on Friday, October 6.

A key philosophy of the Festival is to celebrate the creativity of emerging writers, and this year, Dani Gill will open the event with a reading from her debut collection After Love, published earlier in the year by Salmon Press.

These events are a must not only for poets and poetry readers, but is a great introduction to the pleasure of poetry for those new to the art form.

Ms Gill is a former director of Cúirt International Festival of Literature, Galway, and was an advisor to the Galway Capital of Culture Bid.

County Cork native Martina Evans is the author of 10 books of prose and poetry.

She is associate lecturer in Creative Writing at Birkbeck University and Creative Writing tutor at the City Literary Institute, Covent Garden, London.

Geraldine Mitchell was born in Dublin and, after 20 years away from Ireland, settled in Mayo.

In 2008, Geraldine won the Patrick Kavanagh Award and since then has published three collections of poetry.

Geraldine is also the author of two novels for young people and a biography.

Born in County Durham, in England, Martin Malone has published a number of pamphlets and chapbooks as well as two poetry collections.

He recently completed a PhD in poetry at Sheffield University, following practice-led critical research that examined 21st century legacies of the Great War.

The festival brings emerging writers to the fore at 4pm on Saturday, October 7, in Lough Derg Yacht Club, Dromineer with the Launching Party, which showcases the work of three writers who are establishing their reputation.

This year, Martina Evans will introduce the work of Amanda Bell, Arthur Seefarht and Limerick poet Edward O'Dwyer.

Ms Bell's debut poetry collection First the Feathers, will be published in October. Her collection Undercurrents, in haiku and haibun 2016), won second prize in the Haiku Society of America’s Merit Book Award and was shortlisted for the Touchstone Distinguished Books Award by the Haiku Foundation. Edward O'Dwyer's second book of poetry, Bad News, Good News, Bad News, was published this year, while Mr Seefahrt is completing an MPhil at Trinity College.