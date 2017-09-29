Tommy Fleming to play Killaloe concert in aid of local schools

The town of Killaloe is full of excitement with the prospect of Tommy Fleming performing at St. Flannan’s Cathedral, Killaloe on Thursday 7th December at 8pm.

The organizing committee have been working busily behind the scenes in preparation for this much anticipated event.

Co-Ordinator of the event Maria Welford says ‘it has always been a dream of mine to bring Tommy Fleming to the town of Killaloe and now we are doing just that’.

As well as offering a great night of entertainment the concert will be raising much needed funds for the two local National Schools. A percentage of ticket sales and raffle proceeds will be divided between the Girls Convent National School and the Boys National School. These funds will be put towards essential resources for all children to access in both schools.

Tommy is regarded as one of the finest singers and actors worldwide and is currently enjoying a hugely successful career. After 25 years honing his craft, Tommy is now taking his place at the forefront of popular music across the globe. Tommy turns each song into his own with his own unique and powerful style touching emotions in you that only music can reach. Tommy is famous for his own arrangement of ‘Danny boy’, ‘Isle of Inisfree’ and ‘Hard Times’.

A Tommy Fleming concert is a musical experience not to be missed with one song more haunting than the other. He has a universal appeal to all ages and backgrounds with a fan base that is growing stronger worldwide year by year.

Be part of this wonderful experience and purchase tickets for a night promised to be a truly memorable and enjoyable one!

Tickets available from the Girls Convent National School and the Boys National School, Therese’s Hair Salon-Bridge Street or alternatively contact 087-9758225.