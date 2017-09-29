Whats on: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Fundraiser for Milford Hospice

A fundraising social dance for the Milford Hospice Care Centre in Castletroy, Limerick will be held in the Moyle Rovers sports centre, Monroe, Clonmel on Saturday night, October 7th. Music will be played by highly-rated newcomer Liam Mannering and Maria Dance Band, and dancing will be from 9pm-midnight. Tickets cost €10 and refreshments will be served. For more information contact John Kearney on 085-8870305.

Dancing Diary

The Premier Ballroom Thurles. Dancing on Sunday 1st of October from 9pm to 12mdt. Dancing to the music of ‘DAVE RAE’. Come along and enjoy a great nights dancing or just sit down, relax and listen to some great music.

Catch: Jester

Live in Hickeys Bar, Thurles on Saturday 21st October to launch their EP Little Run Down

Fundraiser

Fundraising Hooley in Buddy's Big Shed, Glengoole in aid of the schools of the parish and the Astro Turf on Saturday 30th September. Music by Dixie Byrne & Teresa Larkin. Great night of singing, dancing and enjoyment in store. Complimentary Tea/ Coffee and Cakes. Tickets €10, door open at 9pm. Tel 087-7500710

Tommy Fleming in Concert

Clonoulty N.S. are delighted to announce their Tommy Fleming Christmas Concert in St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty on Wednesday, 6th December. Tickets are €30 each and are sold locally in Clonoulty P.O., Rossmore P.O., Carmel's Shop, Clonoulty and T.J. Ryan's, Family Butcher, Dundrum. Patrons are advised to buy their tickets early to avoid disappointment. Last years concert was a huge success and demand for tickets is expected to be high.

Mick Flannery plays Cashel

Singer songwriter Mick Flannery plays Boru Bru Cashel on November 25th at 8pm. Tickets €25 on sale from Cashel Post Office.

Lisa McHugh in Concert

Reigning country queen Lisa McHugh plays the Brian Boru Cashel on October 15. Tickets €25.

A Man called Ove

The Source Film Club returns with the Swedish black comedy A Man called Ove on Wednesday October 4th at 8pm. Tickets: €9/ €5.

Fredliner

Comedian Fred Cooke brings his latest show to the Source Arts Centre, Thurles on Friday September 29. Tickets €15. Time 8pm

The Morning after the Life Before

Gúna Nua presents the internationally acclaimed and multi award winning The Morning After The Life Before at Nenagh Arts Centre on Thursday 5th October. The Morning After The Life Before is performed by Ann Blake and Lucia Smyth and directed by Paul Meade and presents a lighthearted, playful telling of Ann Blake's true story in Ireland before and after the referendum on Marriage Equality in 2015. Don't miss out: Thursday 5th October at 8pm. Tickets €16.00 / €12.50 (plus €1 Booking Fee)

Duke Special in Thurles

Singer songwriter Duke Special brings his latest tour 'Hallow' to the Source Arts Centre Thurles on Friday October 13 at 8pm. Tickets €15.