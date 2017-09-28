Duke Special to debut his new album at The Source Thurles

Award winning singer songwriter Duke Special will debut his new tour and album 'Hallow' at The Source Arts Centre Thurles this October, Friday 13.

Duke Special’s latest studio album, ‘Hallow’; is a beautiful collection of songs based on poems by Belfast contemporary poet Michael Longley who was once described by Seamus Heaney as ‘a keeper of the artistic estate, a custodian of griefs and wonders’.

On this very special tour commissioned by the Strollers Touring Network, Duke Special will be performing songs and music based on the poetry of this influential and renowned Belfast writer and this will be the very first time the songs are played to a live audience. Longley's poems are full of gentleness, honesty, mischief, love and are peppered with a cast of artists, animals, flowers, friends and long forgotten soldiers. Duke has a message for his audience - ‘I genuinely hope that these songs will speak to you, inspire, comfort, challenge, provoke, make you cry, make you smile, make you wonder and all the things that good art should do.’

Duke Special plays the Source Arts Centre on Friday 13 October at 8pm. Tickets €15. Box Office 0504 90204

A very magical night of music awaits!