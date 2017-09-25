Award winning 'The morning after the life before' in Nenagh Arts Centre

Gúna Nua presents the internationally acclaimed and multi award winning The Morning After The Life Before at Nenagh Arts Centre on Thursday 5th October.

The Morning After The Life Before is performed by Ann Blake and Lucia Smyth and directed by Paul Meade and presents a lighthearted, playful telling of Ann Blake's true story in Ireland before and after the referendum on Marriage Equality in 2015.

Don't miss out: Thursday 5th October at 8pm. Tickets €16.00 / €12.50 (plus €1 Booking Fee)