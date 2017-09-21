Corner Boy added to Cashel Arts Festival line up

Wexford band Corner Boy will play an exciting set as part of this year's Cashel Arts Festival in Mikey Ryan's on Sunday, September 24th.

Formed in 2013, Wexford based Corner Boy have toured North America, Europe and the Middle East as well as playing gigs for President Higgins, Croke Park and at most of Ireland’s biggest music festivals including; Sea Sessions, Indiependence, Vantastival, Knockanstockan and Electric Picnic.

Tickets cost €10 and is open to all ages. Concert from 1- 3pm. Tickets available from www.cashelartsfest.com