Top events for Culture Night in Tipperary

Looking for somewhere interesting to go this Friday? Culture Night is back with a bang on September 22 with a host of free events taking place across Tipperary to celebrate the world of music, film, art, poetry and song.

Seisun Ceolta

Join Seisiún Ceolta Feasa, Cahir Comhaltas in Cahir House Hotel on Friday from 6 - 11pm for an evening celebrating our musical culture and heritage.

The Bold Bridget Cleary

One woman show describes the life and events which led to the death of Brigid Cleary, the woman accused of being a changeling and burned to death by her husband in Tipperary in 1895. Time: 7.30pm in Nenagh Arts Centre Admission free but ticket is required (available from Box Office)

O Sullivan Beare

Join Redwood Production Group in the re-enactment of O’Sullivan Beare sieze at Redwood Castle and crossing the Shannon in 1602-1603. From 8 -10pm. Call: 087 7771959

Drumming workshops

Come along and express your rhythmical bliss at these wonderful recreational drum circles.

Open to everyone. At the Plaza, Mian Street Cashel from 6-6.45pm and 8.15pm to 9pm.

Fire breathers

Brú Ború will host a Culture Night Youth Concert followed by an outside performance from Fire Breathers and Drumming Show. Youth Concert: 6- 7.30pm. Fire breathers: 7.30 - 7.45pm.

Folk Rock

Catch the Cedartowns at the Rock of Cashel. From 7.30 - 9pm.

Screening of Staid

Come down to a special screening of STAID followed by Questions and Answers with Paul O’Brien and Cast in the beautiful surroundings of the Rock of Cashel. Staid is a micro budget feature that was officially selected for the Dublin International Film Festival, Los Angeles Independent Film Festival, The Galway Film Fleadh, The Sydney World Film Festival, The Miami Independent Film Festival and the Hong Kong Arthouse Film Festival. It won the ‘Best Foreign Feature Film’ award at the Los Angeles Film Festival, and was Shortlisted for the ‘Best Feature Film’ at the Miami Independent Film Festival. Bestselling author and playwright, Paul O’Brien makes his debut as a film-maker with his amazingly raw and beautiful terrier of a movie, Staid. From 9pm to 11pm.

Films

A series of short films shot in Tipperary portraying everyday life from the distant past. Featuring Country Magazine a film made on a wet fair day in Borrisoleigh (1955), Leading the Way Domestic tips from a Tipperary housewife (1964), Three Kisses an Academy Award-nominated hurling film with sequences shot in Thurles (1955). Running time 66 minutes. Where: Nenagh Arts Centre. Time 9pm, Admission is free but ticket required (available from Box Office)

Culture at the Source

Starting at 7pm, artist Marie Hanlon will give a public talk on her current exhibition ‘Lines Tell Lies’ in The Source Gallery.

At 7.30pm local writers from the Source/ Fishamble Theatre Writers Programme perform four short plays. Included are ‘The Letter’ by Fran O’Brien, ‘Perplexity’ by Catherine McVicker, ‘Sallygap’ by Fiona Kenny and ‘Strange Little Alice’ by Paul Maher.

Culture Night then moves in the Source Auditorium with new musical works by local band Sam Rapoport and the 5Day, New Blue Sioux and songwriter Billy O’Dwyer. Run time: Arts Labs start at 7pm to 10.30pm All events are free.

Walk a mile in my Shoes

The Tudor Artisan Hub is producing a joint Culture Night art installation project with LIT, Clonmel – under the title “Walk a mile in my shoes”. This is an exciting 2-hour community event, which will create a ½ mile installation of shoes both in Clonmel and in Carrick-on-Suir. In Carrick on Suir the ½ mile walk/installation will take place from the River Suir towards the Ormond Castle/ Tudor Manor House. Anyone can take part. Each person is asked to donate and artistically decorate a shoe which symbolizes themselves or to represent someone they know/used to know. The outside of the shoe represents what we show to the world whilst the inside shows what we keep hidden (Johari Window) This event will end with a short talk, refreshments and music. LIT Students will take photographs and video the event to capture the overall event as well as the individual stories of the shoes. These will be shared at the end of the walk. From 2 - 4pm.

Brewery Lane Drama Society present 'Song of the Sea'

Brewery Lane Theatre & Arts Centre will host the animated Film “Song of the Sea” in the Theatre and then have a Music/Folk evening in the Tearoom. From 6.30-10pm at Brewery Lane Theatre and Arts Centre, Carrick-on-Suir.

Les Mis at The Excel

Catch the award winning Les Miserables at the Excel Arts Centre, Tipperary Town on Friday 22 at 8pm.

Stella Days film screening

Come on down to the Fethard Horse Country Experience this Culture Night for a special screening of ‘Stella Days’ in the Holy Trinity Church nestled behind The Tholsel, Main St., Fethard. ‘Stella Days’ directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan, starring Martin Sheen, Stephen Rea & Amy Huberman was filmed in Fethard in 2011. Both the Tholsel and Holy Trinity Church were featured heavily in the film and this event will marry culture, the arts and heritage under one roof in the heart of the medieval town of Fethard. Time: 7-10pm. Film screening at 8.30pm. Film Rated 15A.

Celebrate the work of artist Brigid Teehan

Beehouse Arts celebrate Culture Night with an exhibition of visual art in the atmospheric Scots Church. The exhibition will showcase recent work by artist Brigid Teehan which explores various themes and tensions surrounding the private/public body. From 5 - 7pm. At Old Scots' Church, Anglesea Street, Clonmel.