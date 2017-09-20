What's on: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Mick Flannery plays Cashel

Singer songwriter Mick Flannery plays Boru Bru Cashel on November 25th at 8pm. Tickets €25 on sale from Cashel Post Office.

Film: Loving

Oscar nominated Loving will be screened in Nenagh Arts Centre on Wednesday 20th September at 8pm. Tickets €5.

Fundraising dance for Hospice

A fundraising social dance for the Milford Hospice Care Centre in Castletroy, Limerick will be held in the Moyle Rovers sports centre, Monroe, Clonmel on Saturday night, October 7th. Music will be played by highly-rated newcomer Liam Mannering and Maria Dance Band, and dancing will be from 9pm-midnight. Tickets cost €10 and refreshments will be served. For more information contact John Kearney on 085-8870305.

Les Mis at The Excel

Catch the award winning Les Miserables at the Excel Arts Centre, Tipperary Town on Friday 22 at 8pm.



Crocanoir Music Weekend

From Friday 22nd - Saturday 23rd September

The Time Travellers - Joe & Paula Mc Hugh. Come joins us for an evening of humorous stories and poems, lively fiddle banjo and dulcimer duets, a dancing three legged chicken and perhaps a ghost story to quicken the pulse.

On Saturday 23rd September - Nollaig Casey & Arty Mc Glynn. Two of Ireland’s legendary musicians pair their unique talents in a much anticipated return to Crocanoir. Contact John at 086-8907329