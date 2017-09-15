Cloughjordan Cine Club unveil new season line up

New season line up at Cloughjordan Cine Club

17/09/17 - A Man Called Ove

Dir: Hannes Holm Sweden, Norway 2016 116 mins Cert: CLUB

Starring: Rolf Lassgard, Bahar Pars, Filip Berg, Ida Engvoll, Tobias Almborg, Klas Wiljergard, Chatarina Larsson, Borje Lundberg

Language: Swedish, Persian

Ove (Rolf Lassgård) is a “nit-picking obstructionist” widower who polices his tiny town like a tyrant and is desperate to kill himself so he can be reunited with his late, beloved wife, Sonja (Ida Engvoll). Those suicidal plans are constantly interrupted by his community’s residents, most notably a just-moved-in family of four led by Iranian-born Parvaneh (Bahar Pars), who shrugs off Ove’s nastiness with preternatural big heartedness.

As Ove’s icy exterior begins to thaw, writer-director Hannes Holm gives us lengthy flashbacks to Ove’s youth with his own widowed father and to his marriage to Sonja — alternately sorrowful and joyous incidents that deepen the character, casting his senior-citizen gruffness as the natural byproduct of accumulated experience.



15/10/17 - Personal Shopper

Dir: Oliver Assayas France, Germany 2016 105 mins Cert: 15A

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Lars Eidinger, Sigrid Bouaziz, Anders Danielsen Lie

Language: English, French, Swedish

Stewart plays Maureen, a young American in Paris who is employed as a personal shopper and assistant to Kyra (Nora Von Waltstätten) a horribly demanding German supermodel-slash-designer. Maureen has to pick up and drop off all the extraordinary couture outfits and luxury items of designer jewellery that Kyra is wearing at various events. But Maureen has got into the habit of borrowing these items herself, because she obviously looks so great in them. And she also is in the habit of staying overnight in Kyra’s luxury apartment while Kyra herself is out if town.

But this isn’t all. Maureen is also a medium, attempting to contact her dead twin Lewis, who died in the mouldering Parisian house that they both grew up in. Lewis suffered from the same congenital heart condition that may yet kill Maureen and which Assayas discloses in a clinical context which cleverly, candidly reveals and yet desexualises Maureen’s body.



19/11/17 - Pilgrimage

Dir: Brendan Muldowney Ireland 2017 96 mins Cert: TBC

Starring: Tom Holland, Richard Armitage, Jon Bernthal, John Lynch

Language: Irish, French,English

A small band of Catholic monks keep to a solemn routine on a remote Irish coast. Then a stranger arrives. He comes wearing the white robes of the Cistercian order, bearing papers, and demanding the unthinkable. The Irish have no room to argue. “Rome has spoken,” says the Cistercian. “There is no debate.” From this foreboding prologue, director Brendan Muldowney creates an extraordinary period drama crossed with action-laced road movie.

Travelling through a 13th-century Irish countryside filled with warring clans and Norman conquerors, the monks bring their land’s most sacred relic to Rome. The pilgrimage offers the group’s youngest member a profound lesson, one of religious fervor, and the savagery of men who see themselves as soldiers with a cause, who train their ambition on a single, powerful object. Tom Holland (soon-to-be Spider-Man), Richard Armitage (The Hobbit), Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, Fury) and Stanley Weber (Outlander) star in this thrilling, viscerally violent dissection of faith, fear, and the critical juncture where they meet.

17/12/17 - Tanna

Dir: Bentley Dean, Martin Butler Australia, Vanuatu, 2015 100 mins Cert: CLUB

Starring: Mungau Dain, Marie Wawa, Marceline Rofit, Chief Charlie Kahla, Albi Nangia, Lingai Kowia

Language: Nauvhal

Tanna is a wondrous place and host to tribes of people who have rejected what we call modernity for the traditional ways of their heritage. In this environment, captured in rich detail, the film’s story unfolds.

It’s a great story too, one of love and violent conflict and ancient custom, all working to mark the destinies of its tribal characters. Those include a feisty adolescent girl, two opposed chiefs, an old shaman and young lovers who are tested by the bounds of tradition and obligation. Best of all, this tale, inspired by true events, was formed in collaboration between the directors, co-writer John Collee and the people of the village of Yakel.



21/01/18 - Certain Women

Dir: Kelly Reichardt USA 2016 107 mins Cert: 12

Starring: Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern, Lily Gladstone

Language: English

An adaptation of short stories by Maile Meloy, featuring four women that populate the three interwoven vignettes set in and around Livingston, Montana.

Together, they form an indelible portrait of independent women at odds with their rural surroundings.