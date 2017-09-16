Source Film Club returns for new season with 'The Salesman'

In Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning drama The Salesman a young couple living in Teheran who are about to perform with their local drama group in a production of Arthur Miller’s ‘Death of a Salesman’ find their lives upended after Rana (Taraneh Alidoosti) is viciously assaulted by an intruder in their home one evening. Husband Emad (Shahab Hosseini) becomes obsessed with finding the culprit responsible and taking revenge but in doing so draws both of them into a complex web of entanglements which threatens to destroy their marriage.

The Salesman will be screened in the Source Arts Centre in Thurles on Wednesday, 27th September at 8pm.

Tickets: €9/ 5

For more information contact the box office on 0504 90204 or visit www.thesourceartscentre.ie