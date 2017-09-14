Tipp's Got Talent semi finalists revealed
Tipp's Got Talent judge Miriam Ball
Tipperary Excel played host to the biggest turnout ever at TGT auditions this year, with judges Miriam Ball and Michael O’ Donoghue, along with Tipp Mid-West Radio’s David Condon, given the difficult task of selecting 36 acts to go through to semi-finals stage. This year boasts a great variety of talent with singers, dancers, musicians, solo acts, duos, trios and large groups. The live semi-final shows will take place on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd September, where acts will perform to an audience, and judges will select the Grand Finalists!
On Friday night, the audience will be treated to a performance by On Your Toes dance academy and an exciting display from Tipperary Jujitsu, while on Saturday, Tipperary Kickboxing Club will join On Your Toes to entertain the audience as judges make their decisions.
Judging the live shows will be Miriam Ball, Michael O’ Donoghue and Katy Wallace. Michelle McLaughlin, Pride of Tipperary, will join the judges for the Grand Final.
Pic: AIMS award-winning director Michael O'Donoghue
Miriam has worked full time in theatre for the past fifteen years, having directed and choreographed over seventy musicals to date all over Munster and now runs her own stage school in Cappagh, Co. Limerick. Michael is a multiple AIMS award-winning director, who is well-known the length and breadth of the country as a highly acclaimed director/choreographer.
Michael is a Founding Member and Honorary Life Member of Tipperary Musical Society, a Founding Director/Producer of Gaudeamus Productions and Vice-President and Honorary Life Member of St. Mary’s Choral Society. Katy Wallace is a dance teacher who runs The Dancer’s Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) and recently opened Tipperary’s first Youth Dance Company ‘TYDC’. Katy is a returning judge to Tipp’s Got Talent this year.
Results are out! Check our Facebook to see the first group of semi-finalists who will take to the stage on Fri 22nd Sept ✨ @Tipperaryexcel pic.twitter.com/x7XSEpSrUv— Tipperary M.S. (@TipperaryMS) September 13, 2017
Tickets for the Semi-Finals are now on sale from Tipperary Excel. Adults €10, Children €5, Family ticket €25. First place will receive €700, and runners-up will receive €200 and €100 respectively. Huge thank you to Tipperary Town Plaza and Bank of Ireland who are the main sponsors for this event.
TGT 2017 Semi final Friday 22nd 2017
The Mulcair Dancers - Set dancers
Eoghan Tegerdine - Singer with guitar
Ellie Peters - Singer
Ada Kaak - Dance
Nicholas Crowe - Electric Guitar Instrumental
Grace Carigan - Singer
Ryan Green & Taylor Bailey - 2 Singers, 2 Guitars
Shane O Donovan - Singer
Ciarán Coffey & Sophie Bartlett - Singers with Guitar & Ukulele
James Wolfe - Singer with guitar
Kelsey Crowe - Singer
Ellie O Donoghue - Dance Act
Deirbhaile Esmonde - Singer
Micheal O Dwyer - Singer with guitar
Niamh Lonergan - Singer with Guitar
Aidan Ryan - Piano Instrumental
Amanda Leddin - Singer
Shane Fowler - Singer with Guitar
TGT 2017 Semi final Saturday 23rd 2017
Tracy Culleton Singer with Guitar
Orla Kissane, Lucy Fitzgerald & Ella O Keeffe - Dance act
Shauna Frewen - Singer
Mary Ryan - Singer
Steven Donohue - Singer with Guitar
Roseanne Foley - Dance
Jack Doheny - Singer
Sarah O Connor - Piano Instrumental
Stacey Bourke & Alannah Savage - Singing
Eilish Hassett - Singer with Guitar
Katelyn O Donovan - Singer
Caoimhe Carey - Singer with Guitar
Árann - (Timmy, Danny & Tom) Trad Trio
Michaelah McCarthy - Singing
Sadhbh Treacy - Singer
Robert Bradshaw - Singer with Guitar
Evan Murphy - Dance
Sam Ryan - Singer
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on