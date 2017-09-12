Cahir Trad Fest line up revealed

All roads lead to Cahir this September 15th - 17th as thousands of music lovers are expected to descend on the medieval town for the annual Trad Festival.

Hosted by the ever popular Cahir Comhaltas, this year's Trad Fest promises to be its biggest and best yet with musicians, singers and dancers travelling from across the county and beyond.

Cahir Comhaltas Seisiún group "Ceolta Feasa" will open proceedings on Friday night, September 15th at 8pm for the launch of the weekend of ceoil in Cahir House Hotel followed by sessions.

Workshops on all traditional instruments and singing will run throughout Saturday, September 16th, from 10am to 1pm in Cahir NS. At 3pm a street sessions competition kicks off for junior and intermediate musicians followed by a recital from the Tipperary Youth ensemble under the guidance of flute player Michael Perigoe in Cahir House Hotel. Pub sessions will run all weekend featuring musicians from all over Tipperary.

This year Frankie Gavin and De Danann will appear in concert on Saturday 16th at 8pm in Cahir House Ballroom. Tickets cost €20 and are on sale at Cahir House reception and from Mary on 0860624217.

On Sunday trad music will at the 11.30am mass Sunday followed by street entertainment and Farewell Sessions.