Tipperary filmmakers wanted for movie making challenge

Think you could make a film in 57 hours? Then prove it at the 2017 OFFline Film Festival which runs from Wednesday October 11th to Sunday October 15th across Birr, Co. Offaly.

Teams of filmmakers will register on Thursday 12th, then shoot and edit their short film in and around the town and surrounding area. They will also have access to equipment, locations and a database of local actors and extras.

Then, on the evening of Saturday 14th, films will be submitted to a panel of judges and screened to the public on Sunday 15th October at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre.

The winning short film is guaranteed a coveted slot at the Galway Film Fleadh 2018 (a feeder festival to potential Oscar glory!)

The Challenge is not just great fun, it’s also a great chance to mix with other filmmakers and film industry professionals from Ireland and overseas.

First Prize: Slot in the 2018 Galway Film Fleadh.

Second Prize: €1,000 equipment rental voucher

Register Now: www.offlinefilmfestival.com and click on the 57 Hour Challenge tab!