JW Productions set to host workshop with Broadway Star

Fethard's JW Productions are delighted to announce they will be welcoming Broadway and Grey's Anatomy star Chryssie Whitehead this October to teach a two hour musical theatre dance class for all levels of dance.

Chryssie was leading lady in Broadway show 'Company' opposite Neil Patrick Harris, as well as clocking up starring turns in 'Damn Yankees', 'Cats' and 'Chicago', and appearances on TV show Grey's anatomy.

JW Productions have described this workshop as 'a once in a lifetime opportunity' to work with such an amazing star who knows the ins and outs of Broadway.

This workshop is open to all levels and costs €40 however places are limited but a €20 deposit will secure a place. Workshop takes place October 28th at 10am. To book a place contact Holly on 087 2345760 or email jw_productions@outlook.com