Nenagh Players production in full swing

Rehearsals are in full swing for the Nenagh Players Dinner Theatre, and there are plenty of laughs guaranteed throughout.

This year the group present their Dinner Theatre in Cloughjordan House on 7th September, Larkins Garrykennedy on 8th September, The Pepermill on 14th September and The Hibernian Inn on 15th September. Book now and join us for a bit of fun at one of our venues. Please contact the restaurants for bookings.

The Nenagh Players have chosen 'Noises Off by Michael Frayn for their Autumn production which will be directed by Kevin Walshe. They did this play 21 years ago, again under the very skillful direction of Kevin. It's a hilarious play with a revolving set. Look out in the local media for further details.

A sincere thank you to all who contributed to the Nenagh Players street collection recently, all donations were much appreciated.